Repaving project starts Monday on 61st St. between Lewis and Harvard

Heads up for drivers on the southside of Tulsa: On this upcoming Monday, April 15th, the city announced they will be starting a mill and overlay repaving project on 61st Street between Lewis and Harvard.

That stretch of 61st is only a two-lane road for the most part, so that means during the repaving, traffic will be one-way only.

The project will take about 7 weeks.

For the first half of the project, traffic will be one-way eastbound only.

And then for the second half it’ll be one-way westbound only.

They plan to have it done by the end of May, if the weather cooperates.

The project cost is $578,000 and is part of the Improve Our Tulsa package.





