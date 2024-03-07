Report: Happiest state in America is South Dakota

Mount Rushmore isn’t going anywhere, South Dakota governor says FILE PHOTO: Mount Rushmore National Memorial towers over the South Dakota landscape. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Disneyland is billed as the happiest place on Earth. But a new study suggests South Dakota may be the happiest state in America.

Meditation music site MindWings analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions Household Pulse Survey.

The study revealed South Dakota was the state with the lowest incidence of anxiety and depression between 2020 and 2023.

Minnesota was 2nd, South Dakota, 3rd.

On the other hand Oklahoma is ranked the 48th happiest state in the union, ahead of only Mississippi and Louisiana.

38 percent of surveyed Oklahomans reporting anxiety and depression symptoms. That’s 4 percent higher than the national average.