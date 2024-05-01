Report suggests Oklahoma not faring well battling illicit drugs

When it comes to combating and preventing drug abuse Oklahoma is ranked in the bottom 10.

A new report from WalletHub reveals Oklahoma has an overall rank of 9th, as in 9th worst in the nation.

The study compares 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 20 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescription use and employee drug testing laws.

In Oklahoma, opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 people, and the share of adults who couldn’t get treatment for illicit drug use in the past year, were cited as the the states biggest problem areas.

The report suggests New Mexico is the state with the biggest drug problems, especially when it comes to teenagers.



