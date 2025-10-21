Residents voice concerns ahead of possible Owasso rock quarry expansion

An expansion proposal for a rock quarry in Owasso has some residents worried about how it could affect their homes and quality of life.

The Tulsa County Board of Adjustment is meeting Tuesday afternoon to vote on whether Greenhill Materials can expand its quarry near 145th East Avenue between 56th Street North and 66th Street North.

If approved, the expansion would add about 300 acres to Greenhill’s existing quarry operation.

That’s concerning for people like Ashley Parks, who lives just steps from the current site. She says the constant blasting has already caused damage to her property.

“I have cracks in my windows, I have cracks in my foundation, and the dust, it’s just so bad,” said Parks.

Parks says she’s lived in her home since 2019 and has had to deal with daily truck traffic, noise and heavy dust settling across her property.

“I understand there is a need for it,” said Parks. “But they don’t need to keep moving closer and closer to houses. They can find different land or do other options instead of moving into people’s backyards.”

This would be Greenhill’s second expansion request in two years. The company’s previous request near 56th Street North and Highway 169 was approved in 2023.

Lance and Breanne Sanders moved to the area last year for a quieter life near town — but now they say that peace could be disturbed if the expansion goes forward.

“We live about 200 yards west of where they’re requesting a special exception,” said Lance Sanders.

“It’ll be incredibly frustrating,” added Breanne Sanders.

The couple’s biggest concern is their son, who has sensory processing disorder and chronic lung disease.

“With the explosions and the constant beeping from heavy machinery, he’d have to wear headphones just to play outside,” said Breanne. “It’s very sad.”

The Tulsa County Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to vote on the special exception request. Many residents tell our news partners at FOX23 they plan to attend the meeting to voice their opposition.

FOX23 reached out to Greenhill Materials, but has not heard back.