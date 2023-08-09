Results posted for Aug. 8 ballot

The Oklahoma State Election Board posted results for different propositions and initiatives across several cities in Green Country.

Residents of Owasso, Catoosa, and Tulsa voted on propositions the cities say are needed in order to provide city-wide repairs, improvements, renewals, and public safety maintenance.

Information on each proposition can be found below.

Tulsa

Residents of Tulsa voted on the $814 million “Improve Our Tulsa 3″ initiatives which would help fund projects the city has deemed necessary involving repairs and improvements to infrastructure, roads, city facilities, and equipment.

The funding would come from a 0.95 percent temporary sales tax and property-tax financed General Obligation Bonds issued by the City of Tulsa.

In 2019, Tulsans voted for the first Improve Our Tulsa $918.7 million package. Following that, voters then approved a second package, the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa 2.

Results show all four initiatives passed.

The first initiative passed with 20,656 people voting for it and 9,362 voting against it.

The second initiative passed with 19,722 people voting for it and 10,314 voting against it.

The third initiative passed with 19,728 people voting for it and 10,312 voting against it.

The fourth initiative passed with 17,971 people voting for it and 11,487 voting against it.

For more information on the Improve Our Tulsa package, click here.

Owasso

Owasso residents voted on the “Paving the Way” renewal proposition which would renew the Vision Recapture 55/100ths sales tax the city said is being used to provide road revisions and build trail systems.

According to the City of Owasso, every $100 a resident sends, a 0.55 cent tax is taken to pay for the project, contributing to the $6 million annual income the tax provides.

The renewal vote comes as the tax initiative expires on Dec. 31.

Results show it passed with 1,252 people voting for it and 464 people voting against.

For more information on the Paving the Way renewal proposition, click here.

Catoosa

Residents of Catoosa voted on two initiatives the city says will help increase funding for public safety personnel and equipment.

The first initiative would renew the PSO franchise within city limits for another 25 years.

The second initiative would raise the tax collected from all guests who come from out of town and stay in Catoosa at hotels and motels from five percent to eight percent, creating extra funds for public safety. '

Results show both initiatives passed.

The first initiative received 200 votes for it and 70 votes against it.

The second initiative received 186 votes for it and 83 votes against it.

For more information on Catoosa’s initiatives, click here.

The State Election Board says all results are neither official nor final until certified by the appropriate election board. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified no earlier than Friday, August 11.

For a full list of results, click here.