River Parks Authority continues to create new safety measures at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — River Parks Authority is continuing to create new safety measures following two violent crimes that occurred at Turkey Mountain over the summer.

In July, a woman was stabbed at Turkey Mountain, and in August, a woman was raped at the park.

On Thursday afternoon, crews installed more security cameras in the trail’s network. River Parks said installing cameras is just one of the many things they’re doing to make sure people continue to feel safe.

According to the River Parks Authority, the trail counter at one trail entrance actually saw an increase in the number of visitors following the recent incidents, reporting 12,000 people visited the trail in the last 30 days.

Ryan Howell with River Parks Authority said the increased numbers are a testament to the community coming together to take back their trails and their determination to keep a space they love safe.

“We just want to get as many people out here as we can to show everybody in Tulsa if you have bad intentions, Turkey Mountain is not the place for you,” said Howell. “You’re going to be safe here when you come to recreate.”

Howell said River Parks Authority has continued to roll out added safety measures by speeding up the timeline of the security camera installation to providing trainings for volunteers.

“We did a training two weeks ago with Tulsa Crime Stoppers that was phenomenal. We had 70 people there. It was really great. Those are people who are actively out monitoring and watching Turkey Mountain now. That was in addition to a bank of another 200 people that we already had signed up for our trails program, so now we’re looking at 250 to 300 people who are coming to Turkey Mountain every day keeping an eye on things.”

Howell explained that the parks’ camera network is connected to the Tulsa Police Department’s Real Time Information Center and that there are also FLOCK cameras in the parking lots.

FOX23 spoke to trail goers who were excited to see more cameras being installed and who said they haven’t let the recent tragic events stop them from taking to the trails.

“I think the cameras are a good idea,” said Turkey Mountain visitor Roger Allen. “I see one here and another one there. The parking lot is covered and if somebody doesn’t come back, it is easy to get lost so that is a good idea, a really good idea.”

Howell said the latest launch is a hiking buddy program for people wanting to meet up with a volunteer when they don’t want to hike alone.

A “Take Back Our Trails” event is also happening at Turkey Mountain on Tuesday, September 16.

“There’s an event that really sprung from several people wanting to give back to Turkey Mountain a little bit and show that you can still come here and recreate in a safe way. That is going to be a group hike, a group run and a group mountain ride. So whatever you like to do, come and it’s going to be an opportunity for you to connect with other people that like to do those things as well. It’s going to show Tulsa that, hey, we’ve got hundreds of people who aren’t going to lose their access to these trails because they’re fearful of them, that they can take steps to be safe and they can rest assured that we’re doing as much as we can to ensure their safety as well.”

Tulsa Police told FOX23 on Thursday that they’re still investigating last month’s reported rape at Turkey Mountain.

If you have any information about that case, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You may remain anonymous when calling.

