River Spirit Casino creating new ‘Gridiron’ sports bar and lounge

If you like sports bars, you’ve got a major new venue coming your way in Tulsa.

River Spirit Casino says they’re building a new $17.5 million, 14-thousand square foot sports bar called The Gridiron, inside existing space that used to be a buffet dining room.

The two focal points in the new sports bar will be a 27-seat center bar, surrounding a circle of two-dozen, 70-inch TV’s.

But the crown jewel, once it’s installed, will probably be a mammoth, 53-foot by 14-foot, high-resolution, LED video wall, that the casino says will offer a one-of-a-kind sports-watching experience.

They’ll also have lots of tables and booths with plenty of additional 70-inch TV’s distributed throughout the venue.

They promise a robust, new menu of sports-bar favorites.

There will also be a private watch-party and meeting space and a VIP area.

The grand opening is scheduled to happen in just a few months, in July of this year.

