Road project starting at 71st & Elwood

By Steve Berg

Watch out for some road work at 71st and Elwood, starting today.

The City of Tulsa says there’s a private infrastructure project to widen the north and south sides of the intersection, so drivers should expect some lane closures and slowdowns as the work is going on.

The project is expected to take about three months.

The 71st and Elwood intersection is the main route to Turkey Mountain and is also very close to the new REI store on the northwest corner, so it gets quite a bit of traffic.

The city says 71st street will also be affected with lane closures from time to time, while the project is going on.

