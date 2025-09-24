Road rage is contagious, according to a new study by AAA

OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers say the more they are exposed to aggressive behavior on the road, the more likely they are to drive aggressively themselves.

AAA says this self-fulfilling cycle of aggressive driving and road rage is fueling a culture where impatience and hostility are becoming the norm behind the wheel.

96% of drivers in the study admitted to aggressive driving over the past year.

11% admitted to violent actions such as intentionally bumping another car or confronting another driver.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond to various situations. Our study finds that experiencing various forms of aggressive driving behaviors is common for almost all motorists and many drive aggressively,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “This work also concludes that road etiquette and manners can be a protective factor against aggressive driving.”

Researchers also found that drivers in sports cars, big trucks, and motorcycles are often seen as more aggressive.

Some drivers say they felt more powerful and dominant behind the wheel of these vehicles.