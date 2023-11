CATOOSA, Okla. — Police have streets blocked off near Molly’s Landing in Catoosa as firefighters battle a fire at the historic restaurant.

Several agencies have responded to the fire that started just before 2 a.m. on Friday. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Oak Grove and Rolling Hills responded to the call.

FOX23′s Alexa Mostrom saw smoke coming from the restaurant when she arrived early this morning.