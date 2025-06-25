Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to hold event at Oklahoma State Capitol Thursday

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File
By FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will be holding an event at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City Thursday, June 26, alongside Governor Kevin Stitt.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. to kickstart the “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” campaign which states it is promoting “common-sense health policies, medical freedom, and a return to personal responsibility.”

Jay Steagall Jay Steagall Facebook page

The press conference will be in the Second Floor Rotunda of the Capitol Building, located at 2300 North Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

The event will also be livestreamed on Governor Stitt’s X, formerly Twitter, account as well as is Facebook and YouTube page.

The governor’s office says Stitt has no comment at this time.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!