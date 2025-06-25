Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to hold event at Oklahoma State Capitol Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will be holding an event at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City Thursday, June 26, alongside Governor Kevin Stitt.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. to kickstart the “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” campaign which states it is promoting “common-sense health policies, medical freedom, and a return to personal responsibility.”

The press conference will be in the Second Floor Rotunda of the Capitol Building, located at 2300 North Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

The event will also be livestreamed on Governor Stitt’s X, formerly Twitter, account as well as is Facebook and YouTube page.

The governor’s office says Stitt has no comment at this time.