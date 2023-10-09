Robotic ‘Super Monster Wolves’ are guarding Japanese towns against bears

The robotic wolves were first introduced in 2017 to combat invasive wild boars, but now experts believe the robo-wolves could deter wandering black and brown bears.

The solar powered wolves look creepy! A company called Wolf Kamuy expanded sales of its sentry products featuring menacing fangs, fur, flashing red LED “eyes,” and a head capable of shaking side-to-side while emitting a 90 decibel howl.

It turns out the “Super Monster Wolf” isn’t just effective at protecting farmers’ crops! According to Popular Science, it’s also pretty good at protecting the farmers themselves. As reported October 1 via the BBC, bears are an increasingly difficult, sometimes even deadly nuisance in many areas of Japan thanks to a combination of serious factors, including changing climates, deforestation, and urban expansion.

What’s more, bear populations in regions such as Hokkaido appear to be actually increasing as Japan faces an aging population and declining birth rates. According to the BBC, some researchers estimate a total of over 22,000 bears located around Hokkaido. Because of all this, the region recorded at least 150 bear attacks over the past six decades—with four fatalities in 2021 alone. Meanwhile, bears continue to wander into more crowded towns and cities bordering wildlife areas.



