Rogers County crews repairing roads damaged in 2024 tornado

Claremore residents will see large machinery and trucks as crews work on roads damaged in the May 2024 tornado.

Rogers County officials say the crews are preparing asphalt near the Whispering Winds subdivision from South Coyote Road to South Deer Trail Road.

The efforts are part of post-tornado reconstruction, leading to repairs of damaged roadways.

Rogers County District 1 Commissioner Dan DeLozier says crews have been preparing the roads for around a week.

Expect delays and be mindful of crews working on multiple transportation projects throughout the county.