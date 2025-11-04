Rogers County Sheriff’s Office arrests elderly woman for abuse, solicitation for murder

Naomi Austin, 73, was arrested on complaints of Solicitation for Murder and Abuse or Exploitation by Caretaker Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

OWASSO -- An elderly woman is behind bars after allegedly disconnecting her husband’s oxygen tank numerous times and attempting to find someone to kill him.

On Nov. 1, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department arrested 73-year old Naomi Austin on complaints of Solicitation for Murder and Abuse or Exploitation by Caretaker.

Reports say, first responders were called to an Owasso home on Saturday after a 77-year old man told dispatchers his wife had intentionally disconnected his oxygen supply and was abusing him.

The report also states the husband told investigators Austin allegedly asked an individual to kill him. Deputies then interviewed the individual who confirmed that Austin attempted to facilitate her husband’s death.

First responders were called to the house previously in October because Austin refused to hook up her husband’s oxygen.

Deputies determined Austin willfully refused to provide proper care and deprived her husband of oxygen on numerous occasions.