Rogers County Sherriff’s Office says man arrested after sending sexual messages to 14-year-old

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say was sending sexual messages to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

That teen girl was actually a member of a group called Oklahoma Predator Prevention. After the group confronted Steven Shieldknight with the alleged crime, Shiledknight called 911 to report a group of people on his property.

The Sheriff’s office says Shieldknight said he did not know why they were at his house but it may have been something to do with him messaging a 14-year-old girl.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says the incident happened Sunday afternoon in Claremore.

“While we’re in route out there, he makes some other incriminating statement saying, ‘Maybe they’re here because I’ve been talking to a 14-year-old girl,” Walton says.

The Predator Prevention group reportedly specializes in sting operations, confronting suspected predators and then handing over evidence to police.

Sheriff Walton says the group had been documenting evidence on Shiledknight since early May.

Shieldknight was booked into the Rogers County Jail for alleged crimes of lewd enticement of a minor under the age of 14.