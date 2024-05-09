Rogers State selects Mark Rasor as interim president

Scroll and mortarboard Stock photo of a graduation cap and a diploma. (Getty Images/Image Source)

By Glenn Schroeder

Rogers State University has a new interim president.

The schools’ governing board intends to appoint Dr. Mark Rasor as interim president, pending final approval at its June meeting.

Rasor currently serves as vice president for administration and finance at RSU, and is slated to begin his new duties July 4.

“The Board of Regents has great trust and confidence in Dr. Rasor’s ability to lead Rogers State University through this interim period,” said Eric Stevenson, chairman of the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma. “His leadership as a vice president has significantly contributed to the success of the University. The Regents look forward to working with him in advancing the forward momentum of RSU.”

Rasor is a native of Miami.

Rasor came to RSU in January 2020 and played an immediate role in the institution’s pandemic response.

Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!