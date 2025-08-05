Rosie the Riveter to join Cowboy Bob at the Land of the Giants

Cowboy Bob
By Matt Hutson

Cowboy Bob will soon be joined by a friend on Route 66.

A giant statue of Rosie the Riveter will join him at the Land of the Giants in the Meadow Gold District in Tulsa. She will be installed in the fall near Ike’s Chili, located at 1503 East 11th Street.

Mary Beth Babcock, the proprietor of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios and Land of the Giants posted a video on her social media account of the two hitting the road on a flatbed truck as they make their way to their final destinations.

Cowboy Bob is set to be installed on Thursday, August 14.

