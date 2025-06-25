Route 66 Marathon reveals 20th anniversary medal design

The Williams Route 66 Marathon is gearing up for its 20 anniversary this year.

And today, they unveiled this year’s race medal, which has the Catoosa Blue Whale front and center.

In fact, they had the big reveal at the iconic Mother Road landmark in Catoosa.

The marathon has featured special medals inspired Route 66 landmarks for the past four years, like the Buck Atom character and the Meadow Gold sign.

The whale is the fifth and final one.

The Blue Whale of Catoosa was built by by zoologist Hugh S. Davis in 1972 as a wedding anniversary gift to his wife, Zelda.

The marathon, half-marathon, 5K, and fun run, are set for November 22nd and 23rd.