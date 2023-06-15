Route 66 ‘Road Fest’ happens next week at Expo Square

Route 66 Road Fest Courtesy of Route 66 Road Fest

By Steve Berg

Back again for a second year, the Route 66 ‘Road Fest’ is set to happen next week at the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

It’s a three-day event next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For the history buff, it features car shows, an indoor drive-in theater, a 1920′s gas station, a World War Two-era diner, and more.

But it will also have interactive exhibits geared toward kids.

“So we’ve got cars they can sit in and pedal and do races, Pinewood derby cars, and Hot Wheels tracks, and virtual reality where they can put on a headset and jump around like a crazy person and just have a good time,” said Route 66 Road Fest Curator Wade Bray.

The yearly event is being used to ramp up toward the Route 66 Centennial, which is in 2026.

Click here for a link to the Road Fest website for hours and ticket information.

