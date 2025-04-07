RSU students help with Rogers County active shooter training

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers State University students volunteered as actors in the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Response to Active Shooter training.

The volunteers are members in RSU’s Criminal Justice Society.

The training took place on March 21 at Chelsea High School with students August Ashley, Paul Huebert and Zachary Rains performing a variety of roles such as frightened victims and hidden suspects armed with prop firearms and simulated ammunition.

RSU’s Criminal Justice Society is a student organization that enhances the education of those interested in criminal justice and criminal behavior. The group meets every Tuesday on the RSU campus.

