Ryan Walters under investigation by ethics commission for conflict of interest

Ryan Walters
By FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA — Former State Superintendent Ryan Walters is under investigation by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for potential conflict of interest in relation to his departure from office.

The commission released a Publication of Information in the Public Interest over a specific complaint that was filed.

On Oct. 6, the commission decided acknowledging the complaint and investigation was in the public interest.

The commission said is it actively investigating Walters’ potential violation of conflict of interest in connection to his departure.

The Publication of Information said in part:

“The Commission is gathering material and information within its authority to determine the relevant facts and make an appropriate and responsible determination regarding these allegations.”

Specific details of the investigation have not been released yet. The commission added that formal aspects of the investigation such as documents and discussions can remain confidential until it is complete.

