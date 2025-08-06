‘Safe Move Tulsa’ initiative announced to combat area homelessness

Tulsa City Councilors met to discuss homelessness and unveiled a new initiative to reduce the number of individuals living on the streets and in shelters.

The Mayor’s Senior Advisor for Homelessness Emily Hall spoke at the Public Works Committee meeting today to announce the “Safe Move Tulsa” initiative.

The $6 Million dollar initiative will reallocate money from an opioid settlement and pandemic relief funds to provide access to stable housing, financial resources, heath care, substance abuse support, and education.

Hall said there are over 1,400 homeless in Tulsa with 900 sheltered and more than 450 unsheltered. The shelters are at 100% capacity.

The initiative looks to immediately house around 300 sheltered and unsheltered individuals, and they hope to reach functional zero homelessness by 2030. The city has 300 units available to start the initiative.