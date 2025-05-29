Sand Springs inmates attempt jail escape with plastic fork

FILE PHOTO: Sand Springs jail official said three inmates attempted to escape with a plastic fork but failed.

SAND SPRINGS -- Using a plastic fork from their dinner tray, three inmates tried to escape the Sand Springs jail, but a medical emergency led to their arrest for escape.

Sand Springs Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said one inmate held another inmate on his shoulders to reach a hatch in the ceiling and a third inmate was the lookout. The inmates used a utensil from their meal tray to pry open the ceiling hatch and one inmate was able to escape the cell but not the building.

“So, they were able to get a plastic fork from their lunch earlier and open (the hatch),” Enzbrenner said.

The lookout then experienced a medical emergency and jail staff noticed the ceiling hatch had been tampered with, and one of the inmates confessed to the attempted escape.

“One of the guys said ‘yeah, we were trying to escape.’ So, we charged them with it and sent them to (the) county (jail),” Enzbrenner said.

Enzbrenner said the jail has already made changes to security, including more physical security checks, monitoring, and stronger locks. The jail cells were constructed with 12-foot ceilings to prevent escape attempts, but the inmates tried anyway.