A motorcycle accident claims the life of a 35-year-old Sand Springs man.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Derrick Gurley was northbound on 145th West Avenue near 56th Street South, when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.

Gurley was thrown off the bike.

Gurley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by EMSA.