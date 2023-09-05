Sand Springs Police identify man who they say fired shot at officer

Nathan Burks

By Steve Berg

Sand Springs Police have identified the man who they say was in an armed standoff with officers last Friday, near a busy shopping area at Highway 97 and Morrow Road.

They say 32-year-old Nathan Burks was identified as a suspect in a larceny at the nearby Walmart around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon and that he ran from the scene.

Police say that when they found him hiding behind a dumpster, he fired a shot and that an officer returned fire.

Luckily, nobody was hit, and after a few hours, police say they were able to convince Burks to surrender.

He’s now facing a long list of charges including Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Reckless Conduct, and Larceny of Merchandise from a Retailer.


