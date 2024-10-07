Sand Springs Police respond to fatal accidental shooting involving a child

Sand Springs Police respond to accidental shooting involving a child (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department responded to the death of a child Sunday at 10:57 a.m.

According to a press release from the Sand Springs Police Department, another child was taken into custody following the incident.

After interviews with those involved, it’s believed this incident may be an accidental shooting.

A suspicious item was found in the home and the Tulsa Bomb Squad was called in to check it out.

The item turned out to be nothing.

Crime scene technicians are still working to gather evidence from the scene.

This is an isolated event with no threats to the general public, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, and the District Attorney will determine charges, if any, later.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is helping with the investigation.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

