Sapulpa Police track down accused child molester

A man with an extensive criminal history, including multiple convictions for sexual battery and indecent exposure, has been arrested again on similar complaints, just weeks after getting out of prison.

39-year-old James Michael Alexander is accused of molesting a young girl at the Dollar General store in the Town West Shopping Center yesterday afternoon.

Police say witnesses chased Alexander from the scene but couldn’t catch him at the time.

Sapulpa Police say they found and arrested him a few hours later.

Alexander is also accused of the sexual battery of a 16-year-old girl at the very same store this past Sunday.

Tulsa Police say he was also arrested and charged with the sexual battery of a woman in her 20′s at the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa back on June 16th, but that case was dropped because the prosecution witness failed to appear.

State Department of Corrections records show he had just been released from prison on June 2nd, after serving nearly two years for sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Court records show he also has convictions for burglary, breaking and entering, and malicious injury to property.





