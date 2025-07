Sapulpa Public Schools holding Back to School Bash on August 2

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Public Schools is hosting its 4th annual community-wide Back to School Bash this Saturday, August 2, outside First Christian Church, located at 220 East Lee Avenue.

The annual event supports families in the Sapulpa and eastern Creek County community.

Students must be present to receive school supplies. You must pre-register to receive them.

To pre-register, click here.