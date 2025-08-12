Scheels to open second store in Oklahoma

Scheels Tulsa (Skyler Cooper)
By Skyler Cooper

Sporting goods chain Scheels announced its second location in Oklahoma will be in Oklahoma City.

The first Scheels in the state opened in Tulsa in October 2024. The company said the new OKC store is slated to open in 2028.

The OKC Scheels will be part of a new mixed-use development between the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW 150th on the west side of Highway 74/Portland Avenue, the company said.

Scheels said the OKC location, like the one in Tulsa, will feature an indoor Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a wildlife mountain and more.

The Oklahoma City Scheels will be the company’s 38th location.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!