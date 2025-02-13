School cell phone bill passes in Oklahoma House

education, high school, learning, technology and people concept - student boy hands with smartphone texting on lesson
Teacher quits FILE PHOTO: An Arizona teacher has quit because he says his students are addicted to their phones. (lev dolgachov/Syda Productions - stock.adobe.c)
By April Hill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers passed the bill Thursday by an 82-to-9 vote and it will now move to the Senate for further consideration.

The measure lets the local school boards decide whether to allow phones in classrooms.

However, they’ll have to vote on it every year

The bill also leaves it up to the local district how it chooses to implement the cell phone ban.

The legislation requires that any policy prohibiting cell phone use must also include a provision for emergency use, including items for medical issues.

Chairman of the House Appropriations Education Subcommittee Chad Caldwell authored House Bill 1276 to eliminate distractions in the classroom and improve student academic outcomes.

“The research is clear – cell phone use among young students is not only bad for their mental health, but also hurts academic outcomes,” said Caldwell, R-Enid.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!