School Nutrition Association of Oklahoma responds to Walters’ mandate on school meals

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The School Nutrition Association (SNA) of Oklahoma has issued a response to Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ mandate for school districts to fund schools meals for children.

“We wholeheartedly support the goal of ensuring that every student has access to healthy meals that nourish both body and mind,” the organization states in a press release. “However, we must express serious concerns about the feasibility of your approach, which simplifies complex challenges that we face daily and risks undermining the very outcomes we all seek.”

Our news partners at FOX23 recently reported that Walters directed school districts to use already existing federal funds to pay for school meals. Several districts responded to us saying there are concerns with the mandate.

Bixby Superintendent Lydia Wilson said in a letter to parents absorbing the cost of providing meals could result in a $5 million unfunded mandate.

“We support efforts to improve food quality and transparency, and we are actively implementing healthier options in school cafeterias across the state. However, if we are to meet these new mandates — particularly the aggressive phaseout of widely used products and ingredients — we will require targeted funding, expanded proper training, and clear guidance.” says SNA.

SNA of Oklahoma also provided what requirements would be needed to meet the mandate:

Updated kitchens and equipment for scratch cooking.

Training for food service staff in new preparation techniques.

Reliable access to fresh, local ingredients, which can be limited in rural or under-resourced communities/districts.

Sustainable funding streams to manage higher ingredient and labor costs.

Simplified procurement processes to local foods and distributors for those foods.

The organization continues saying that without supporting infrastructure or funding, it risks overburdening already strained schools and child nutrition departments and could even reduce access to meals altogether if programs don’t remain compliant.

“We urge Superintendent Walters and OSDE to engage in genuine collaboration with districts, nutrition experts, and local communities. This is about balancing ambition with realism—and ensuring that our shared vision for healthier schools is met with the tools needed to deliver results. We stand ready to partner with OSDE to create a future where every child in Oklahoma is well-fed, well-taught, and well-supported.”