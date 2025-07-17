Scrap metal theft suspect uses pickup to crash through fence at business, Sheriff says

In what sounds a little like a scene from the movies, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect in a pickup truck smashed right through a fence at a scrap metal business on Sunday.

The business is in the 7300 block of Charles Page in west Tulsa.

They say the suspect loaded up some scrap metal and took off.

But they say surveillance cameras got a very good look at his truck (pictured above) flying an American flag off the back.

They say they also have a good look at the Dallas Cowboys hat he was wearing and a pretty good look at his face (pictured below).

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.