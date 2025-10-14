Second meeting of new Community Conversations series focuses on essential city operations

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols teamed up with city departments and officials to host a new series of community conversations, focusing on topics Tulsans have previously identified as high priority.

Mayor Nichols said understanding how the city operates on a day-to-day basis can be complex, especially when it comes to services people rely on in both everyday life and emergencies.

The second of these conversations was held on Monday at Hardesty Regional Library and aimed to clarify these operations with leaders from the public works department, police department, fire department, and the water and sewer department, all in attendance to provide updates and answer questions.

Panelists included Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen, Fire Chief Michael Baker, Public Works Director Terry Ball, and Water and Sewer Director Eric Lee. Each shared department updates, key statistics, ongoing projects, and information on how residents can support or engage with city efforts.

“These were designed to give people a good feel of what it takes to provide these essential services, but also to hear what’s most pressing for them — what’s on their minds,” said Mayor Nichols.

Tulsans were allowed to ask questions directly, and many engaged in conversations about city investments and their real-world impact on the community.

“They asked a lot of questions — not necessarily about more investment, but about how current investments are making a difference,” Mayor Nichols said. “They wanted to know how the city is working to best serve Tulsa.”

The mayor launched the first round of community conversations in April. He said this second series is more focused on specific, pressing issues.

“I really wanted to build a closer connection between residents and City Hall,” said the mayor. “These meetings are a little different. They take a deeper dive into important topics and give people an understanding of the challenges we’re working through.”

Following the panel presentation, attendees had the opportunity to meet with department leaders, ask follow-up questions, and collect their contact information for future inquiries.

The next Community Conversation will take place on October 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Lemley Memorial Campus, focusing on outcomes for children, youth, and families.

Questions can be submitted for upcoming topics here and will be addressed during the meetings or answered directly by a City of Tulsa representative.

All Community Conversation meetings are recorded and posted on the city’s YouTube page during the week of the event.