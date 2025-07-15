Second person charged in Dewey pet grooming business animal cruelty

UPDATE (7/15/25) — A second person has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after videos surfaced almost a year after they were taken at a Dewey pet grooming business.

A warrant was issued for Loree Bright, an employee at Angie’s Pet Salon.

According to an affidavit, Bright was identified in a video that showed her using a high-pressure blow dryer on a dog. Bright pulls the dog’s ears up and blows air into them as the dog attempts to get away from her. Bright then puts a muzzle on the dog and continues working.

Bright’s charges follow the arrest of the salon’s owner, Angie Aldana, for two misdemeanor animal cruelty charges in connection to other videos that surfaced.

DEWEY, Okla. — A Dewey pet grooming business is facing two misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for videos that surfaced almost a year after they were originally taken.

The owner of Angie’s Pet Salon appeared in court both July 8th and July 9th after a judge said they needed time to process video evidence for her arraignment.

On Wednesday, a Washington County judge ordered that the pet grooming business owner was to have no contact with any pets outside of her own service animal until her case plays out.

Three people in Washington County came forward and accused the pet salon owner of animal cruelty.

Each one turned over video evidence of their claims to the police and our news partners at FOX23. Each person agreed to speak on camera, but two of the accusers chose to do so anonymously.

FOX23 was able to confirm the anonymous pet owners did take their pets to Angie’s Pet Salon in 2024 when the videos were taken.

In some of the videos, you can hear the dogs whining, seemingly in pain for several minutes. The pet owners claim you can see in the videos just how aggressively their animals were each treated.

“It’s very sad because they can’t speak,” said one of the anonymous pet owners. “They’re just innocent animals.”

This pet owner saw the video of their animal for the first time on July 8th, almost nine months after it was taken. They filed a third police report just before their anonymous interview.

“I just found out last night. It was very sad to watch and to know my dogs had been there five or six times since and know basically what they went through and what you see on video is just a very tiny glimpse.”

A second anonymous pet owner said, “In the video, you can see she is hitting him in the head with tools, hitting him in the head with a brush, just very physical and aggressive with him. It was very difficult to watch and just linked the dots with why he’s so aggressive. He’s just been through so much trauma to where it’s just fight mode for him.”

Jessica Simons said her dog, King, was also seen in one of the videos.

“I think I went through all the stages,” said Simons. “First, you’re really mad and the next day I just cried and told him how sorry I was, but still, to have put your animal in a situation like that, there was some guilt on my part. Anger for sure. Just how could...I’m probably going to get emotional. He’s our baby. He’s kind. I mean, he’s a dingbat for sure, but he’s young. He’s only three. But he’s never had an aggressive bone in his body, so to see that way the groomer was treating him, it was hard to watch. I have to trust the legal system to do what it was designed to do and Jesus Christ shows me forgiveness and mercy everyday and I am extending that to them.”

After Wednesday’s hearing, FOX23 reached out to the pet salon owner and her attorney asking if they would be willing to comment either on or off camera.

They both declined.

The pet salon owner is currently out of jail on bond and is due back in court on August 6th.