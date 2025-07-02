Second suspect tracked down after Juneteenth shooting

Darmontre Peters
By April Hill

TULSA — Tulsa police say they have now found the second gunman who they have been looking for since one person was killed, and seven injured, downtown Tulsa on June 21st.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Fugitive Warrants Unit arrested 21-year-old Darmontre Peters on Wednesday.

Peters was arrested on seven counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for each person who was injured.

Homicide Detectives identified Peters as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video. Peters was armed with an AR pistol when he was arrested this afternoon.

Timetrious Moore was arrested last week and charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 22-year-old Isaiah Knight.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and are looking to identify other individuals involved.

