The second teen who escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center has been captured

Ja’Koby Golston and Noah Ney (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that 15-year-old Noah Ney has been captured and returned to the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center.

Ney, who has been charged with shooting with intent to kill, escaped the Juvenile Justice Center on Monday along with Ja’Koby Golston. Golston, 14, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The teens bailed over a fence around 1 pm Monday while a guard was distracted by another incident.

Police were responding to a stolen vehicle call when they saw three people run from the vehicle in different directions.

TPD captured Golston, but Ney and the other person got away. According to TCSO, Ney was taken into custody Thursday and returned to the Juvenile Justice Center.



