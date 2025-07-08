Section of US-75 shut down due to gas leak

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Emergency Management said they are working with Okmulgee Fire Department and Oklmulgee Police Department to shut down a gas leak on US Highway 75.

According to Emergency Management, Oklahoma Natural Gas is on scene to pinpoint the location of the leak. US 75 southbound is closed from Highway 56 southbound to 20th Street. Motorist can get back on Highway 56 at the 21st Street entrance. 6th Street southbound, 8th Street southbound, and 13th Street southbound are all closed as well. 75 northbound is also closed from 20th Street to 13th Street.

Emergency Management has also notified residents and businesses in the area who needed to be evacuated.

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department says they are also assisting with the leak along with Muscogee (Creek) Nation with road closures and are advising to avoid the area of 20th Street and Wood Drive to 13th Street and Wood Drive.