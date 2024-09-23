Security guard shot in the foot during altercation in downtown Tulsa

Security guard injured during downtown Tulsa shooting (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Police have identified the shooter as 41-year-old Brian Logan.

Police say a suspect is in custody after a security guard was shot in the foot during an altercation in downtown Tulsa Saturday night.

Tulsa Police say security footage from the QuikTrip on South Denver shows the security guard telling an individual to leave the property.

The shooting suspect is then seen sprinting at the security guard and kicking him in the back.

The guard then draws his gun, and one shot is fired while the pair struggle for the weapon.

Police say the security guard was shot once in the foot.

A TPD officer then arrived and the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers say the security guard was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!