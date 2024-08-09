Security officer shoots suspect at Waterstone Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a shots fired call at Savanah Landing Apartments came in to 911 around 2:30 Friday morning.

Shortly after that call, police say they received another call reporting a security officer had shot a suspect at the Waterstone Apartments near 61st and Peoria.

TPD says the security officer was patrolling the complexes in the area when he heard gunshots.

The security officer said he saw a man in the parking lot of Waterstone and asked him if he had heard gunshots.

Police say the man allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at the security officer.

The security officer was forced to shoot the man multiple times and according to police, they did recover the suspect’s weapon.

The suspect was struck several times in his torso, neck, and face.

Police say the suspect did not discharge his weapon and the security officer was not injured.

Officers say they immediately started rendering aid and rushed the suspect to the hospital.

The man is listed in critical condition.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.





