Seller robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace transaction, police say

Billy Davis Courtesy: Tulsa County
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police arrest an 18-year-old man, who’s accused of robbing a person at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

Police say the suspect, Billy Davis, arranged on Facebook to meet with the seller to buy some clothes at a fast-food restaurant near 81st and Highway 169 last night around 6:30 p.m.

They say when Davis met with the seller, Davis pulled a gun, threatening the seller and taking both the clothing and some of the seller’s other belongings.

Police say the victim was able to get a good vehicle description and say they spotted Davis’s car heading into Owasso, where it was stopped with the assistance of Owasso Police, and Davis was arrested.

Police say they recovered the stolen merchandise from Davis’ car.

He’s been booked on complaints of armed robbery and not having a current driver’s license.

Three juveniles in the car were released to their parents.

