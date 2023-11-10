Semi overturns on I-244 ramp to US-412, hauling 91 cattle

Tulsa Police say 14 cattle died after semi overturned on I-244 and US-412 on Thursday (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say 14 cattle died after a semi overturned on I-244 and US-412 on Thursday.

According to Oklahoma Transportation, the northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop on the westbound ramp connecting the I-244 and US-412 closed due to a crash on Thursday.

Traffic was diverted westbound on I-244, due to a semi that tipped over onto its side.

Police confirmed the semi was hauling around 100 cattle.

FOX23 spoke with Tulsa Police Lieutenant Stephen Florea about how the semi-turnover happened.

“The truck driver was obviously going too fast to negotiate that turn properly,” he said.

He said there were 91 cattle on the truck, and they were able to get 77 out of the truck alive.

Unfortunately, 14 of the cattle didn’t survive the crash. The rest were safely transported away from the wreck.

The dead animals will be deposed of properly, police say.

The truck was headed to Kansas.

“If you’re hauling a big truck, really 55 is too fast, especially going into the curves,” Florea said. “You have to kinda plan ahead and be ready and start braking sooner.”

“Cattle obviously move, and when you go around that turn too fast, the cattle are going to kinda lean to that side, and that’s all it takes,” he added.

Florea said it was fortunate that none of the cattle got loose.

“We’re very fortunate that all of the cattle were contained, none of them got loose, otherwise, we’d been dealing with an entirely different problem,” he said.