Sen. Lankford weighs in on ICE agent that was injured in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -- U.S. Senator James Lankford recently praised the work of ICE agents after an officer was dragged several hundred feet during a traffic stop last week in Oklahoma City.

Sen. Lankford said there are still millions of illegal migrants on the streets and many have criminal records.

Jose Melgar-Rivas was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer after he attempted to flee ICE agents, dragging an officer nearly 230 feet.

“We are grateful that this person has now been arrested, is being detained, and the Western District U.S. attorney is going to prosecute them to the full extent of the law,” Lankford said.

On July 15, officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pulled over a vehicle on NW 23rdStreet in Oklahoma City. The driver, Melgar-Rivas, was a Honduran national and an ICE fugitive. The complaint alleges that Melgar-Rivas refused the officer’s demands to exit the vehicle, and, as officers attempted to remove Melgar-Rivas from the vehicle, a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Melgar-Rivas put the vehicle into drive and fled the scene. As the vehicle accelerated, an ICE officer became trapped in the door of the vehicle, which caused the officer to be dragged down the road. The officer ultimately freed himself from the vehicle but sustained several injuries, including a head injury. The suspect was arrested several hours later.

“This person, if he’s willing to drag a federal law enforcement officer down the street for a block, trying to escape, clearly this person is a threat to society,” Lankford said.