Senate confirms Timothy Tardibono as Executive Director of Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs

Oklahoma State Capitol Building The Oklahoma State Capitol Building as viewed from the south. (Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The State Senate voted to confirm Timothy Tardibono as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) on Tuesday. 

Tardibono was first appointed to this position in October 2024 by Governor Kevin Stitt. He brings over two decades’ worth of experience to the role. 

“I’m extremely humbled to be able to serve Oklahoma’s children and families. I’m grateful to Governor Stitt for the appointment. Senate leadership for advancing my nomination, and senators for their support,” said Tardibono. “Oklahoma is blessed with numerous natural resources, but none more important than our children and youth. I’m excited to continue to enhance relationships with our various partners and staff throughout the state to improve the well-being of youth statewide.” 

Tardibono’s confirmation shows a step toward the state’s commitment to improving juvenile justice, expanding OJA’s strategies, and ensuring that young people are supported and have access to necessary resources.

