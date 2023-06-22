Senate Pro Tem and Acting Governor Greg Treat visits Tulsa amidst storm recovery

TULSA, Okla. — Acting Governor Greg Treat arrived in Tulsa on Wednesday for a press conference after declaring the State of Emergency on Tuesday.

He said being in Tulsa, driving through the area, he’s seen traffic lights still out, power lines down, and people needing help.

He said he’s been struck by the depth and magnitude of the damage.

“I want Tulsa to know that as the Senate President Pro Tem, the legislature stands ready to help in any way that we can, going forward,” Treat said during the press conference.

Treat spoke alongside the City of Tulsa’s officials.

“Going through Tulsa, I saw how many streetlights are still out and encourage people to be safe as they’re getting around town and encourage people to continue to help their neighbors,” Treat said. “The State of Oklahoma does care. Tulsa’s an integral part of our state and we care deeply about it, I care deeply, and I will do everything I can.”

He said the State of Oklahoma stands ready to help and they’re meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday and he’s going to see if they need to put more money into the emergency fund.

“We have not talked numbers yet,” Treat said. “I will tell you as the leader of the Senate, in that capacity, we stand ready to appropriate whatever money is necessary to be able to help expedite the recovery.”

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said Treat signing the State of Emergency declaration, and his visit, is important.