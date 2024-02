PRAGUE — Many area residents were sleeping until earthquakes started to rattle homes Friday night in Saturday morning.

The United State Geological Service says a 5.1 quake hit in Lincoln County near Prague.

The USGS categorizes earthquakes between a 5 and 5.9 as moderate.

Since the initial quake, several aftershocks have hit the area.

People from Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Oklahoma City reported feeling the quakes.

So far, no injuries or major damage has been reported.