Several horses injured following tornado in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Several horses were injured in Saturday night’s tornado when Will Rogers Downs in Claremore was badly damaged.

Around 150 horses were at Will Rogers Downs during the tornado as multiple horse owners and Tulsa’s Fair Meadows at Expo Square stepped up to get them moved to a safe place.

Drone video captured the aftermath of the EF3 tornado that hit Will Rogers Downs at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

“It was the most terrifying horrific sound I ever heard in my life,” said Kassie Gladd, Gladd Racing Stables.

The aftermath of the tornado left multiple barns, horse trailers, travel trailers, and buildings significantly damaged.

“I got a phone call at 11 p.m. on Saturday. They told me to go take shelter,” Gladd said.

Gladd said within 10 minutes the tornado hit.

While she was able to make it out alive, she said her trailers were pretty damaged.

“Our horse trailers are wrapped around the trees up there. So I mean our horses are OK, thank God, but other people’s horses are not. The barns down there at the bottom are the ones that got the most damage,” Gladd said.

Will Rogers Downs was full of thoroughbred racehorses because a race meeting had just ended for the weekend.

The tornado left the racetrack with no power and no water supply so owners were ordered to evacuate as soon as possible.

With 150 horses, that was a difficult task to do in such a short amount of time.

“I’ve never seen so many horsemen pull together and so many horse trailers that showed up at Claremore Will Rogers Downs that morning to get everybody’s horses over there. It was just amazing to see that,” Gladd said.

Fortunately, they had a place to go, Fair Meadows at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

Vice president and COO of Expo Square, Amanda Blaire, said the safety of the animals was their top priority.

“Just getting those horses over here to Fair Meadows in a safe environment. That way they can begin to heal and if they got any injuries, they just get them to a secure area because all the barns were destroyed and damaged heavily in that tornado on Saturday evening,” Blaire said.

Unfortunately, one of those horses was euthanized before making the trip to Tulsa due to injuries.

Oklahoma State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Stillwater has taken in five horses for additional evaluation and treatment.