Several people killed during the Memorial Day weekend on Oklahoma waterways

If you’re looking to spend Memorial Day Weekend and summer on the water, the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police Department has some tips to keep you safe on the water.

By April Hill

The Grand River Dam Authority say a woman was killed on Grand Lake when she fell off the back of a boat and was then struck by the boat’s propeller Monday. Her name hasn’t been released.

Oklahoma State Troopers say a 28-year-old man, from Lone Grove, was killed on Lake Murray in Carter County near the Texas state line Monday evening.

Troopers say Jordan Gladfelter was about 200 feet from shore when he went under without a life jacket.

Oklahoma Marine Enforcement found him after about two hours in water that was nine feet deep.

Authorities also say a man was killed in a boat crash involving alcohol on Lake Eufala on Sunday.

Investigators say a passenger, 25-year-old Charles Gustafson, was killed when the boat hit the bank and several trees.

