Severe thunderstorm threat continues through Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Severe storms threaten Green Country on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, a round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the region Friday morning with a damaging wind and hail threat.

[2:43AM 4/26/24] Showers and storms are increasing in coverage over central #OKwx ahead of an upper system. Isolated severe storms are possible for the next several hours across NE OK. pic.twitter.com/PPveHqgSj7 — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) April 26, 2024

According to NWS, if an organized squall line can interact with the warm front draped over the region this morning, a low tornado threat could also develop.

In the wake of the morning activity, there is a low chance of isolated severe storm development this afternoon, according to NWS. These storms would be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, with high-impact potential as well.

The weekend is also looking stormy. The National Weather Service says several rounds of strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday, with the highest severe threat across northeast Oklahoma. Some storms during the afternoon and evening could bring higher-end impacts, including very large hail and tornadoes.



