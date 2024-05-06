Severe weather expected Monday night in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa is tracking severe weather chances in Green Country Monday night.

[4:09 am - 5/6/24] Parts of NE OK are now in the moderate risk area. The strongest storms this evening and overnight will be capable of producing long track tornadoes and very large hail. Latest timing graphic has minor adjustments for earlier onset in areas 2 and 3 #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/m9DxmnS2DY — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 6, 2024

According to the NWS, Parts of northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa, are now in the “moderate risk” area. The strongest storms this evening and overnight will be capable of producing long-track tornadoes and very large hail.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across central Oklahoma late Monday afternoon and spread into eastern Oklahoma during the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Storms will continue eastward through northwest Arkansas Monday night. Severe weather is expected with these storms, along with the potential for significant severe weather across parts of eastern Oklahoma.

Long-track tornadoes and very large hail greater than 2 inches are possible with the strongest storms. Continue to monitor reliable sources of weather information for updates to timing and expected hazards, the NWS says.

The greatest threat for severe weather will increase early Monday evening in parts of northeast Oklahoma, shifting eastward into early Tuesday morning.