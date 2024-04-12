Sex offender arrested, booked after filming women in Pryor Walmart

PRYOR, Okla. — A sex offender that FOX23 reported on nearly a decade ago, is back in jail and accused of another crime.

Trevor Thompson was arrested for indecent exposure and taking up-skirt videos at Woodland Hills Mall and of a co-worker several years ago and went to prison for more than a dozen peeping Tom charges, but got out.

Eight months later, he’s back behind bars this time after Pryor Creek Police said he was caught in March, filming women and girls in a store there.

Police said the video in the Walmart doesn’t lie and a warrant issued by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) said he violated his parole.

He faces seven new misdemeanor charges in Pryor.

“It’s pretty chilling,” said Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell.

Cantrell said Thompson was videoing several women in a Walmart in Pryor.

“Our investigator went back to the place where he was exactly at and you could stand at the end cap of the girls that were down the aisle and you could see through the items on the shelf,” Cantrell said.

Eventually, Cantrell said someone caught on to what he was doing and found him.

“He lied to them at first and said he wasn’t in the store. The story didn’t match. They were able to find a couple of cellphones on him and they also learned he was also on federal probation for similar crimes and things like that,” Cantrell said.

If you recognize his name or face, he’s been in the news a lot.

FOX23 got a video of Thompson as he headed to jail in 2015 after his first arrest for indecent exposure.

In 2017, another arrest as he was accused of getting up-skirt and dressing room videos of women at Woodland Hills Mall.

After that, there was another accusation. Rogers County investigators said they found evidence that Thompson filmed an up-skirt video of a woman where he worked in Inola and stored the file on his work computer.

He pleaded guilty in all cases in 2018.

Cantrell said that he is the definition of a repeat offender.

“If you look at the criminal history he has 20 plus counts for similar types of incidents, spent 41 months in federal prison, spent two years in state prison and was just out 6 months when this incident occurred,” Cantrell said.

A warrant was issued by ODOC this week for his arrest for violating his parole.

This warrant came out just days after Chief Cantrell got seven misdemeanor charges filed against Thompson for the Walmart incidents.

Cantrell said they weren’t able to find any videos on Thompson’s phone to prove he was up to no good, but some of the women are willing to testify about feeling harassed.

“There is no doubt in my mind what he is doing and you start looking at his prior history charges and it’s obvious,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said as of Thursday, Thompson is being held at the Tulsa County jail for federal authorities, but Pryor Creek Police plan to go pick him up and book him into the Mayes County jail for their charges next week.

Records show Thompson was supposed to spend nine years in prison for the previous crimes, but he got out early.